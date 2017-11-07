Rinehart Legacy - A 14NEWS Special Report Preview

One year after three generations of a Newburgh family were killed, their legacy continues to live on.

Josie Rinehart, the only survivor of the accident, and her mother Lucinda Rinehart speak about how life has changed and how they continue to honor Sophie, David, and Ruth Ann.

This is a story about forgiveness and faith and facing the unthinkable. Don't miss this special report Thursday on 14NEWS at 6.

