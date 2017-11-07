Rinehart Legacy - A 14NEWS Special Report Preview

A Kindergartner came to school Tuesday in free dress clothes, but ended up in the principal's office.More >>
A Kindergartner came to school Tuesday in free dress clothes, but ended up in the principal's office.More >>
A Muhlenberg County woman was arrested with more than 100 grams of meth in her car.More >>
A Muhlenberg County woman was arrested with more than 100 grams of meth in her car.More >>
Mason Hartke, of Jasper, is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday morning to change his plea in the case. He originally pleaded not guilty to drunk driving and reckless homicide.More >>
Mason Hartke, of Jasper, is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday morning to change his plea in the case. He originally pleaded not guilty to drunk driving and reckless homicide.More >>
The work suspension will delay the opening of the bypass until 2018.More >>
The work suspension will delay the opening of the bypass until 2018.More >>
Tuesday, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was in town to discuss the Ten Point Coalition, a campaign to stem violence in crime plagued Indianapolis neighborhoods.More >>
Tuesday, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was in town to discuss the Ten Point Coalition, a campaign to stem violence in crime plagued Indianapolis neighborhoods.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.More >>
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase that went through multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Multiple agencies in Louisiana are searching for the suspect who led police on a high-speed chase that went through multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.More >>
Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
Sylacauga police are investigating a string of house fires in the area.More >>
Sylacauga police are investigating a string of house fires in the area.More >>