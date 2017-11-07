EPD: Skimming device found at credit union ATM

Evansville police are investigating after a skimming device was found on a credit union ATM.

Police were called to Evansville Federal Teachers Credit Union on Hirschland Road this weekend.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can determine who put it on the machine.

There's no word on how long the device was there.

Police say they think the suspect was unable to remove it and just left it.

