Union Co. inmate indicted after escaping in August

A Kentucky man, who authorities say escaped from the Union County Jail in August, has been indicted.

Dameon Ford, 35, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday morning for second-degree escape. He was arrested in Oregon in September.

Authorities say he had been on the run since August 28 when officials say he climbed a brick wall and ran from the jail.

He was originally arrested for the possession and manufacturing of meth.

