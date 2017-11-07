Mayor: 'Have to wait' as part of Boonville bypass work stopped until further notice

Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials said work on a section of the State Road 61 Boonville Bypass has been suspended until further notice.

The work suspension will delay the opening of the bypass until 2018. Last week, the construction team stopped work on the section because of smoothness concerns.

"During the course of the project, a section of finished pavement experienced unexpected heaving, or upward movement of the pavement material," said INDOT officials. "The cause of the heaving is being studied at this time."

People we spoke to say they're frustrated with the delay, only because they're looking forward to it opening.

"It's been a while in coming," said Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt (D). "If it's a little while longer, we'll just have to wait. We know there will be a good product when they're done with the bypass and it will help improve the quality of life here in town."

Crews are still able to complete work in other areas of the Boonville Bypass during the suspension.

Previous stories:

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.