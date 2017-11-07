Arrests made in connection with several Ohio Co. thefts

Two men have been arrested in connection with several thefts in Ohio County.

Monday, video cameras in the Dundee area gave deputies a description of the car believed to be involved in the thefts, according to the sheriff's office.

A tip then led deputies to the 2000 block of Shultz Road in Dundee where deputies found a car matching the description.

The sheriff's office says the license plate was pulled off of the vehicle and it was sitting on the center console along with suspected stolen items in the back seat area.

Deputies went inside the home and talked to 18-year-old Jesse Baker, of Dundee, and 21-year-old James Royal, of Beaver Dam. We're told, upon questioning, one of the suspects admitted to deputies that they had stolen several items throughout the county.

The suspect then led deputies to a barn down the road from the home where they had stored stolen items.

Baker and Royal were then arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center. They are both facing several charges including burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

