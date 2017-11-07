Man facing 544 counts of cruelty to animals in Henderson Co.

A Henderson Co. man is now facing charges in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

Hundreds of animals had to be rescued from 73-year-old Doil Stogner's property in Reed last month.

The rescued animals were also found living amongst the bodies of at least a hundred other animals that had died, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

[PREVIOUS: Man alerts authorities to Henderson farm where hundreds of farm animals are found]

The sheriff's office says Stogner was issued a criminal summons Tuesday morning for 544 counts of cruelty to animals.

Stogner is set to appear in court in December.

