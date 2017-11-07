Indiana man killed in 'unusual' crash

An Indiana man was killed Monday afternoon in what state police are calling an "unusual" single-vehicle crash in Martin County.

According to ISP, 33-year-old Eric Gootee, of Bedford, IN was driving a semi-truck east on US 50, about two miles west of Shoals, when a large tree fell across the roadway and into the path of Gootee’s truck.

The tree hit the truck in the windshield and passenger compartment, impacting Gootee. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Martin County Coroner.

US 50 was closed for over two hours while crews worked the scene.

