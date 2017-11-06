'Prayer vigil for peace' held at St. Boniface Church in honor of TX shooting victims

The Tri-State prays for peace in reacting to two of the deadliest mass shootings in our nation's history happening just 35 days apart.

Saint Boniface Church hosted a "Prayer Vigil for Peace" in Evansville. In honor of the Las Vegas shooting victims last month and those killed at a Texas Church Sunday.

Well there was a long moment of silence for those victims. Dozens of people gathered to reflect and pray for the churches in every corner of the Tri-State.

"When things like this happen, a lot of the times people come to me and they want to know why this happened," explained St. Boniface Parish Deacon David Seibert.

Many asking why so many acts of such barbarity happen in our country, two of the deadliest only a month apart. The latest one in a place of worship.

"Time like this, we come together and we pray, it helps restore some of that confidence, it helps to reassure people that God's promise of salvation is still there," Deacon Seibert said.

People may never get answers. So, some will rely on what they say is the power of prayer.

The Kissells, who got married in this church 61 years ago, hope people don't become fearful of gathering to worship.

"The people that are left behind that have really suffered through all of this, they have to know, that they're not alone," said Richard Kissell. "There's people like us, all over this world, that there thoughts and prayers for them, like the people here tonight, and hopefully forever."

"We lived through the good times, where we didn't have to lock our doors, where you didn't have to worry about walking out in public without fear of getting injured," Richard explained. "We are very fortunate in Evansville, that we have not been affected by that -- but we are affected in the long run, because we are souls under one God."

Those we spoke to on Monday, relaying a common theme saying it's frustrating that these kinds of things seem to keep happening.

