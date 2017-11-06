Hoosiers Roll Past Gannon In Exhibition On Monday Night

Five Hoosiers scored in double figures as they used a strong third quarter to roll past Gannon, 82-38, in exhibition play on Monday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Senior guard Tyra Buss led Indiana with 23 points, a team-high nine rebounds and seven steals. Junior Kym Royster and freshmen Jaelynn Penn and Keyanna Warthen each chipped in 12 points. Freshman Bendu Yeaney also added 10 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

IU shot 50 percent from the floor on the night while outrebounding the Lady Knights, 46-29. They added a combined 16 assists including four each from Yeaney and senior forward Amanda Cahill. Led by Buss, the Hoosiers picked up 16 steals while adding seven blocks including two each from Royster, Cahill and Yeaney.

Opening up the game, Indiana went on a 12-0 run before Gannon got on the board midway through the first quarter. Cahill connected on a feed down low to Royster making it 6-0 with 7:42 remaining. Holding an 18-8 lead after the first, Buss opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers. It would be a tight quarter, as Gannon came within as few as seven with 3:23 left before halftime.

But 6-2 advantage in the final minutes of the half – including buckets from Penn - helped her team take a 35-22 lead at halftime. Out of the break, Royster, who scored eight of her 12 points in the third, put in back-to-back buckets as Indiana outscored Gannon, 26-5 in the third quarter. It was much of the same the rest of the way for IU, who also won the fourth quarter 21-11.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Teri Moren

“I thought it was a good opening night in a lot of ways for a lot of different reasons. Just giving our young kids an opportunity to play a lot of minutes. But I do think this that once students come out and watch this group play as they continue to grow and improve and get better, I think there are some exciting pieces out there. We got to see a little bit of that tonight just how athletic (freshman guard) Bendu Yeaney and obviously (freshman guard) Jaelynn Penn. But a lot of good takeaways and the things that obviously are concerning are the 18 turnovers. We knew that they’re going to play zone, but I didn’t think that they were going to play 40 minutes of a zone, so we really only prepped for a zone offense for the last three days. There were some hiccups there which were to be expected, and then at the free throw line, we have to shoot it way better. On a night that Cahill was silent, she struggled from the field thought that one of the nice things we did, we had other people step up, and they did some really good things. I’m really happy for this group now that we got this one out of the way now we can just move forward and build off of it.”

NOTABLE

The Hoosiers scored the first 12 points of the game and held Gannon scoreless for four minutes and 26 seconds.

In the first four minutes of the game and the first four minutes of the second half combined, Indiana outscored Gannon 24-3.

After Gannon scored a 3-pointer at the 9:04 mark of the third period, the Hoosiers scored 17 straight points and held Gannon scoreless for seven minutes and 13 seconds.

Indiana outscored Gannon 26-5 in the third quarter and shot 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) in the third period.

The Hoosiers shot 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) in the second half and outscored Gannon 47-16. Indiana held Gannon to 12-for-55 (21.8 percent) field goal shooting.

Indiana had five players score in double figures, led by Tyra Buss with 23.

The Hoosiers forced Gannon into 26 turnovers and held a 34-13 edge in points off turnovers. Indiana had 16 steals for the game.

Indiana outscored Gannon 17-2 in fast break points and 44-10 in points in the paint. The Indiana bench scored 20 points.

UP NEXT

The Hoosiers open the regular season on Saturday, November 11 when they host Arkansas State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Courtesy: IU Media Relations