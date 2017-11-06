Boil advisory issued for New Harmony after replacing hydrants

A boil order is in place for New Harmony and it could last for several days.

Water was shut off for several hours early Monday while crews replaced four fire hydrants. The city started a program last year where they will be replacing four or five each year.

The hydrants being replaced are around 40 to 50 years old.

Now that the water is back online, the system is being flushed. We will update you when that boil order is lifted.

