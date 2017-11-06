State demands plan in 180 days for Vanderburgh Co. Jail to meet standards

The issues with overcrowding and understaffing at the Vanderburgh County Jail could soon become a thing of the past.

Indiana Department of Corrections Executive Director of Sheriff and County Jail Operations Kenneth Whipker recently visited the 10-year-old jail and found it was in noncompliance in accordance with IC 11-12-4-2 and IC 36-2-2-24.

In a letter sent to the Vanderburgh County Commissioners, Whipker listed how the jail was not up to standards:

The jail is overcrowded and the number of inmates exceeds the rated capacity of the jail.

Each inmate SHALL have access to a bed

There SHALL be at least 1 toilet and 1 shower per 12 inmates.

There SHALL be at least 35 square feet per inmate in a cell area and there SHALL be at least 50 square feet per inmate in a dorm area.

There SHALL be an objective classification system in place to properly house, segregate, and accommodate inmates with special needs. This system is based upon having a sufficient amount of empty beds (20%+) in the jail for classification purposes.

One standard listed in noncompliance was directed at the county council:

There SHALL be sufficient personnel in the jail at all times to provide adequate supervision of inmates and to ensure staff and inmate safety. The jail is severely understaffed.

County officials were given 180 days to form a plan to bring the jail up to state standards.

Related stories:

State representatives tour Vanderburgh Co. Jail

Lt. Gov. tours Vanderburgh Co. Jail

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.