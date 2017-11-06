Muhlenberg Co. murder suspect pleads not guilty

We are learning new information about the man accused in a weekend Muhlenberg County murder.



Around 7 o'clock Saturday morning, investigators were called to a home along State Route 2270 East. They found 37-year-old Tony Faith lying dead in his front yard.

"I was like there's no way," suspect Rickie Jones' sister, Peggy Eaves, said.

59-year-old Rickie Jones was living right next door the Faith family. Peggy lives right down the road from both.

"He might've hurt the guy, but he would not have killed the guy," Eaves explained.

Investigators say Jones and Faith had been shouting at each other. After that, Faith's wife says she went to bed. She told investigators she last saw her husband walking back outside their home to confront Jones again.

"I don't know. I can't say my feelings. At that time, I was shocked - almost like I didn't have any feelings like I didn't know what to think," Eaves thought.

Kentucky State Police say Jones went on the run and was caught on surveillance cameras at a convenience store in Daviess County, then arrested at a campsite in Rumsey after a tip from the public.

Monday, Jones pleaded not guilty to murder in court.

"I'm going to back him up with everything I've got in me. I mean, there's been things I might not would and not just because it's a murder case because my brother is innocent on this one and I feel it just as deep as it can go," Eaves told 14 News.

Jones declined to talk to us from jail. He told the jailer he only wanted to talk to his attorney and that this is a self-defense case.

Jones is due back in the court on November 13th.

