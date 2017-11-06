Boil order for New Harmony water could last for several days

A boil order is in place for New Harmony and it could last for several days.

Water was shut off for several hours Monday morning while crews replaced four fire hydrants.

The city started a program last year where they will be replacing four or five each year.

We're told several of their hydrants are extremely old. In fact, the hydrants being replaced today are around 40 to 50-years-old.

Now that the water is back online, the system is being flushed. So if you get your water from New Harmony, you are under a boil order until further notice.

We'll update you when that boil order is lifted.

