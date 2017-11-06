Azzip Pizza Player of the Week nominees - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

What a week 12 of high school football it was as sectional championship were won in Indiana and playoffs began in Kentucky.

Here are the nominees for the Azzip Player of the Week.

  • Jayce Harter (Southridge) - 243-yards total, 2 touchdowns
  • Jariah Hightower (Madisonville) - 296-yards rushing, 1 touchdown
  • Michael Lindauer (Memorial) - 345-yards passing, 2 touchdowns
  • Vonn Williams (Owensboro Catholic) - 89-yards rushing, 4 touchdowns, all in the first half.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday and the winner will be announced Thursday during the 6 p.m. newscast.

