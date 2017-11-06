Azzip Pizza Player of the Week nominees

What a week 12 of high school football it was as sectional championship were won in Indiana and playoffs began in Kentucky.

Here are the nominees for the Azzip Player of the Week.

Jayce Harter (Southridge) - 243-yards total, 2 touchdowns

Jariah Hightower (Madisonville) - 296-yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Michael Lindauer (Memorial) - 345-yards passing, 2 touchdowns

Vonn Williams (Owensboro Catholic) - 89-yards rushing, 4 touchdowns, all in the first half.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday and the winner will be announced Thursday during the 6 p.m. newscast.

