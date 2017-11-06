5th Street reopened after being closed for months

Current road closures are highlighted on this map of downtown Evansville. (Source: City Engineer/City of Evansville)

Good news for drivers in downtown Evansville.

After being shut down for months, one downtown road is back open.

The street is fully bricked, the sidewalks are finished, and the landscaping is fresh. This block of 5th Street was originally expected to reopen on October 27th, weather permitting.

So Monday's opening comes just a week after the expectation date.

Heading Southwest on 5th Street leads you to the campus of the new IU School of Medicine. The Children's Museum of Evansville sits right where the street has been closed for months.

Executive Director Stephanie Terry hopes the street reopening will encourage more visitors. She says the museum added two new exhibits to keep up with the growing downtown.

"We're definitely glad to be in the downtown area," explained Executive Director Terry. "We were probably one of the first projects when there was a lot of talk about downtown revitalization. So really to see it come to fruition, I think there's a lot of movement and we don't want to get left behind. We will continue to grow as a museum and look forward to our contribution to the rest of downtown Evansville."

Mayor Winnecke has a ribbon cutting planned for this Friday at 1:30 p.m. But the street will still be open in the mean time to make your downtown commute a bit easier.

