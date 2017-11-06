Part of former Spencer Co. school being demolished

Parts of an old South Spencer School Corporation building are being demolished.

The building in Rockport went from a high school to a middle school and everything in between. Right now it's a place for administrative offices. Part of it is being torn down.

Richard Rutherford- Supt. South Spencer Schools-

"This is bittersweet," said Superintendent Richard Rutherford. "A lot of people have been driving by and seeing what used to be their old high school or middle school. Hopefully being progressive and moving for the future and being able to use it for the community as well."

This project is part of an effort to help with utility costs in the South Spencer School Corporation. It's a project that's been several years in the works.

"What's going to happen is everything that was built in the 1950's is going to be demoed down, and everything built in the 80's is going to stay," said Rutherford. "So the administration building, the superintendent's office is going to stay and also the gym is going to stay."

School officials say that demo work will be complete by the middle or end of December. They say they would like to see the area turned into a place for some homes.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.