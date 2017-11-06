Man accused of pointing gun at group of people in Henderson

A Union County man is in the Henderson County Detention Center accused of pointing a gun at a group of people.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 100 block of Newman Street in Smith Mills.

Deputies say Anthony Taylor pointed a gun at some people and threw a beer can, hitting one of them. Authorities say the gun had been reported stolen.

Taylor is facing several charges including receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment and assault.

