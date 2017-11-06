New Owensboro Middle School put on hold because of pension crisis

Owensboro Public Schools had plans to build a new innovation middle school, but because of so many unknowns with the pension crisis, the new school has been put on hold.

Superintendent Nick Brake said that some parents are upset with the decision, but he had to make sure enough time and money would be poured into the new project.

"We had to really put the brakes on our school because we're at some decision points this month as far as leases and space for the school," Brake said. "We just don't feel like it's prudent to move forward with so many unknowns."

The school was still in the planning period and was set to open in fall of 2018, but Brake says the new middle school will now open in the fall of 2019 at the earliest.

Brake is also optimistic that the alternatives to the pension announced today by Kentucky education leaders would allow for better compromises for the education system.

