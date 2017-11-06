Evansville man charged with child neglect

An Evansville man is in jail facing child neglect charges.

Police say they were called to a home on Eastwood Avenue after reports that a man was trying to fight his uncle.

Police say Adam Hurst had been drinking and later found out Hurst had dropped his 14-month-old son off at the home of an acquaintance saying he'd be back in five or ten minutes.

Officers say the resident knew nothing about how to take care of a baby and didn't have any formula or diapers.

Hurst is facing charges of intimidation, child neglect, and resisting law enforcement.

Police say Hurst already has an open case against him with Child Protective Services.

