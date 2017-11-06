Hit & run suspect in custody after pepper sprayed by EPD chief

Police are on the scene of two car crashes in downtown Evansville

Dispatchers tell us there was a hit and run crash at Vine and 2nd, where the suspect violated a protection order and purposely ran into another car. We're told he took off and hit another car and Vine and 3rd.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was placed in custody after being pepper sprayed by Evansville Police Department (EPD) Chief of Police Billy Bolin.

Chief Bolin chased down the suspect and apprehended him with pepper spray. Police are working to determine the specific charges against him. — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) November 6, 2017

No one was hurt.

Tow trucks are in the scene to clear the cars. — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) November 6, 2017

We are still working to get more details.

Two cars hit in a hit and run on Vine St. between 2nd & 3rd. I’m told no reported injuries at this time. @14News pic.twitter.com/evkwsnPVox — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) November 6, 2017

