Hit & run suspect in custody after pepper sprayed by EPD chief

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Police are on the scene of two car crashes in downtown Evansville

Dispatchers tell us there was a hit and run crash at Vine and 2nd, where the suspect violated a protection order and purposely ran into another car. We're told he took off and hit another car and Vine and 3rd.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was placed in custody after being pepper sprayed by Evansville Police Department (EPD) Chief of Police Billy Bolin.

No one was hurt. 

We are still working to get more details. 

