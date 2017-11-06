WWE Live coming to Ford Center in 2018

WWE Live will be in Evansville in 2018.

You can see your favorite WWE Superstars from the Raw brand at the Ford Center on Friday, January 5.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, November 10 and start at just $15.

This will be a non-televised event.

