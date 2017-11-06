Illinois Gov. declares harvest emergency

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has declared a statewide harvest emergency to help agricultural workers hit hard by rain-related delays.

The Republican issued a statement saying the declaration is in effect for 45 days starting Sunday.

The declaration means drivers of trucks carrying agricultural commodities, like grain, can get a free permit to exceed gross vehicle limits. Local authorities can also waive the permit requirement.

Krista McEnany is speaking with Illinois farmers. She'll have the story Monday night on 14 News.

