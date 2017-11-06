Buildings in Webster Co. damaged by storm

EMA officials in Webster Co. say some buildings were damaged by storms Sunday night.

EMA Director Jeremy Moore said a farmer's shed was destroyed at KY 132 West and Springer Curry Rd.

Just down the road at KY 132 and Clay-Dixon Road, part of a roof blew off a storage building.

No injuries were reported.

Much of the Tri-State was under a Tornado Watch Sunday night.

Storm damage was also reported east and north of the Tri-State.

At least two tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in Indiana.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Salem, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service. That's roughly 50 minutes northwest of Louisville.

Another tornado was confirmed in Springville. That's about an hour and a half southwest of downtown Indianapolis. No EF classification has been assigned to that one yet.

NWS crews are scheduled to also go to Delaware and Jay counties today to confirm whether or not tornadoes touched down there.

