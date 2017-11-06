Tri-State judge wanting additional magistrate, courtroom

Spencer County Judge Jon Dartt says he's requesting that the Indiana Legislature consider adding another officer, such as a magistrate, to Spencer County.

Dartt says he's also wanting an additional, larger courtroom too.

Dartt says Spencer County is one of the few counties in Indiana that only has one judge for the entire county. He says, like the entire region, Spencer County has seen a dramatic increase in cases, especially involving substance abuse in both criminal and child abuse and neglect cases.

Spencer County Prosecutor Dan Wilkinson says his office has received close to 600 police reports so far this year, most of them related to drugs. In 2016, Dartt says the county was rated as the 3rd busiest court in the state per judge and the busiest one-judge county in the state.

The county regularly brings in temporary judges and senior judges from surrounding counties to help with cases.

Dartt says another Judge for Spencer County is needed to best serve people in that area and to make sure they have prompt access to the courts.

"Right now with one judge if there is a jury trial that takes up the courtroom, a lot of times those might take a week and everything else pretty much has to come to a screeching halt until that's over with," Wilkinson said.

No word on whether the court will get a magistrate. That would have to be approved by the state legislature.

In the meantime, the county is trying to figure out the best way to get a second, larger courtroom.

