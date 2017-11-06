Tri-State judge requesting additional magistrate, bigger courtroom

Spencer County Judge Jon Dartt says he's requesting that the Indiana Legislature consider adding another officer, such as a magistrate, to Spencer County.

If that happens, Dartt says he's also requesting the county allow him to add a larger courtroom to accommodate.

Dartt says Spencer County is one of the few counties in Indiana that only has one judge for the entire county. He says, like the entire region, Spencer County has also seen a dramatic increase in cases, especially involving substance abuse in both criminal and child abuse and neglect cases.

In addition, Dartt says with Holiday World brings in a lot of people to the county each year.

Dartt says Spencer County is consistently rated one of the busiest courts in the state. He says the county regularly brings in temporary judges and senior judges from surrounding counties to help with cases.

Dartt says another Judge for Spencer County is needed to best serve people in that area and to make sure they have prompt access to the courts.

