Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Evansville

Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver says he was robbed at gunpoint in Evansville.

The driver tells police he was making a delivery to Marshall Avenue around 11:45 Sunday night. He says when he got out of the car, he heard someone walking up to him and a man's voice telling him to give him all his money.

The driver told police the man had his face covered, and was pointing a semi-automatic handgun at him.

Police say the suspect took cash from the driver and ran down Monroe Avenue.

Detectives and a K9 unit attempted to track the suspect, but police say they have not made an arrest.

