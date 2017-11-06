New monument at Rotary Football practice field dedicated to coaches

The Rotary Football team in Madisonville, Kentucky is a staple in the community. It's grown a lot since it started years ago.

Coming off a 9-0 record this past season, the coaches have been there every step of the way.

Parents wanted to show their appreciation to the coaching staff and began looking at ways to do so. They reached out to city officials months ago wanting to put a monument on the field that would honor the coaches.

After pulling their money together, they were able to build it and unveil it to the coaching staff. It was a complete surprise.

It now sits at Festus Claybon Park where the team practices. The Madisonville Rotary club has made having the team possible for 69 seasons, but the coaches are what keep it going.

Right now, there are 25 fifth and sixth graders are on the team.

Current head coach Lamont Combs has been around for 15 years and is looking forward to another season.

