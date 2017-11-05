JCPenny partners with Ivy Tech to help students dress for their career

Suit up for the work world! JC Penney partnered with Ivy Tech Southwest for an event designed to help students dress for their career.

It took place at JCPenney at Eastland Mall. Several students went out for the event. Ivy Tech staff members said the students were offered a special 40 percent discount for the event.

JCPenney workers were on hand to offer advice on the latest career fashion trends.

The event also helped students prepare to look their best in the workplace and for interviews.

Ivy Tech and JC Penny staff members in the Tri-State said they would like to make this an annual event.

