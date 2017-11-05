USI vs KWC recap

It was another fun battle in the USI Kentucky Wesleyan basketball series which the Eagles won Saturday night 88-75 at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Southern Indiana was fueled by a fantastic outing by two freshmen phenoms: Emmanuel Little and Mateo Rivera.

Little poured in 17 while Rivera scored 16. Both Little and Rivera were teammates at Indianapolis North Central high school, so it's no surprise they played so well together.

Either way, all the Eagles agree their performances were key.

The Eagle freshmen will see where they stack up on Monday as USI takes on Eastern Illinois in an exhibition game.

