Suspect accused of killing Muhlenberg Co. man found.

A suspect accused of killing a Muhlenberg County man has been found.

Police said a tip led KSP detectives to Riverside Road in the community of Rumsey, KY. We're told 59-year-old Rickie Jones was found inside a camping trailer on a private property.

KSP said Jones willingly got out of the camper and was arrested without incident.

He was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and is facing a murder charge.

KSP believes he is responsible for killing a Muhlenberg County man.

We're told a homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in his yard on SR 2270 East.

Police said it happened sometime between 9 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

They said 37-year-old Tony Faith was arguing with neighbor Rickie Jones.

Faith's wife said the last time she saw her husband was when he was walking back outside to confront Jones. She said she went to sleep after she saw him walk out.

We're told when she woke up on Saturday, she found her husband in their front yard.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

