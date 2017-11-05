Brides and grooms gather for 10th annual Contemporary Bride Expo

Many brides and grooms-to-be gathered on Sunday at the Doubletree looking to prepare for their big day.

The 10th annual Contemporary Bride Expo made wedding planning easy. It featured more than 50 vendors from photographers, cakes, to invitations, dresses, DJs, tuxes and more.

We're told it was the perfect one-stop-shop for people to get info to plan their big day.

Organizers said it gave people a chance to plan their wedding in a few hours.

"It's super easy for the brides to come to one event and find everything they need for their big day. It's not just brides, it's a great place for grooms too," said Event Producer Nikki Davis. "They can find their tuxedos and anything they can, and those things they can weigh in and help their brides facilitate putting together a wedding."

All admission proceeds benefit Holly's House which provides support against domestic violence.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

