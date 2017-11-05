Hundreds gather for MS fundraiser walk

A lot of people got their steps in on Sunday to raise awareness for a good cause.

It's the annual "Autumn Walk" that supports the Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association.

People gathered at Harrison High School raised money for the MS Association. The group provides support along with medical and financial assistance.

There was music and an auction at the event. Officials said the proceeds will go straight back into the community.

Officials say more than 1,400 people were at the event.

