EPD: Man arrested after bullet goes through neighbor's bathroom

A man was arrested after police said two victims told them a bullet came through their bathroom wall and landed on the floor.

It happened on Saturday in the 1800 block of Marie Avenue. We're told officers were called to a report of shots fired.

The two victims said they were at home when they heard a loud noise in their home and a sound in the bathroom.

The couple said they found a bullet hole in the shower which had come through the wall.

EPD said the bullet came from a neighboring home. They told us they tried to talk to the resident, but no one answered the door.

Police told us they began speaking with neighbors who said the man who lived at that home, 39-year-old Joseph Galloway, had a long arrest record.

When Galloway's fiance got to the scene, she said he was inside the locked house. We're told the fiance cooperated with police and called Galloway who answered.

Police were able to speak to him through his fiance's phone. They told him they needed to see how he was doing and he agreed to come out. After a few minutes, he came out of the home.

Police said Galloway apologized for the gunshot and said his friend fired the gun into the neighboring home and took off. He told police there were no guns in his home and let officers in to check.

When officers searched the home, they found the gunshot came from the master bedroom. Officers told us the floor was uneven, and they found a trapdoor leading to a hidden compartment under the closet.

They said they found a gun and several cartridges of ammunition that matched the bullet.

Galloway told police he was a felon on parole in Kentucky and was placed into custody. He told officers he was sorry and admitted to shooting the bullet.

He told EPD he was putting the gun on his nightstand when he accidentally fired it. He said he hid underneath his bed covers and was waiting for EPD to leave. He told the police he ignored their calls.

He is facing several charges including possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal recklessness.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County jail

