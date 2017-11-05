USI Men's Soccer Falls Short in Bid for NCAA Berth

The University of Southern Indiana men's soccer team fell short in its quest for a Great Lakes Valley Conference title, falling to the University of Indianapolis, 1-0, in the championship game Sunday morning at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Screaming Eagles, the seventh seed, finish 2017with an 11-7-1 overall mark, while the Greyhounds, the fourth seed, see their record go to 13-5-1.

The loss ends the Eagles' run to and through the post-season. USI, which started the year with a 0-4-0 mark in the GLVC play, ended the season by going 9-3-1 in the last 14 matches. The wins included a victory over second-seeded Maryville University and a tie with third-seeded Lewis University in the conference tournament. The Eagles advanced to this morning's title game after winning a shootout with Lewis, 4-1, in penalty kicks in the semifinals Friday night.

USI and UIndy battled to a scoreless tie for over 89 minutes before the Greyhounds got the deciding goal at 89:16. The Eagles had their chances throughout the match, but was outshot, 24-10, overall and in shots on-goal, 11-5.

