EPD: Victim shot by passerby on bicycle

Police are looking for the person they said is responsible for an Evansville shooting. It happened on Friday around 10:45 p.m. on Columbia Street.

Evansville police said they responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of Columbia Street. We're told when officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim who had been shot in the arm.

The victim told police a passerby on a bicycle pulled out a gun and shot him after an argument between the two.

There is no word on the victim's condition at this time. We will keep you updated.

