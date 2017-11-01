Santa Claus Post Office selects winner for annual postmark

The Santa Claus Post Office released this year's famous holiday postmark.

For the past 34 years, the employees at the post office select a local student's drawing for its postmark.

This year, Heritage Hills graduate Audrey Vaal won the competition. She's from St. Meinrad, Indiana.

You will have to wait a little bit to get her postmark. It won't be available until Friday, December 1.

