Santa Claus Post Office selects winner for annual postmark

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) -

The Santa Claus Post Office released this year's famous holiday postmark.

For the past 34 years, the employees at the post office select a local student's drawing for its postmark.

This year, Heritage Hills graduate Audrey Vaal won the competition. She's from St. Meinrad, Indiana.

You will have to wait a little bit to get her postmark. It won't be available until Friday, December 1.

