14NEWS Sunrise excited for Winter Olympics in just 100 days - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

14NEWS Sunrise excited for Winter Olympics in just 100 days

Posted by Heather McKinney, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE

There are just 100 days until the Winter Olympics kick off in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 102 events in 15 sports. At present, 84 nations have qualified at least one athlete.

And the only place to catch all of the Olympic action is on 14NEWS.

To celebrate the upcoming games, 14NEWS Sunrise showed off their Olympic pride!

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly