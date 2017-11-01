14NEWS Sunrise excited for Winter Olympics in just 100 days

There are just 100 days until the Winter Olympics kick off in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 102 events in 15 sports. At present, 84 nations have qualified at least one athlete.

To celebrate the upcoming games, 14NEWS Sunrise showed off their Olympic pride!

Are you ready for the olympics!? WE ARE! https://t.co/YFSy5EvldE — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) November 1, 2017

This is how I produced @14News Sunrise, which yes, got to air on time. 100 days until Pyeongchang #WinterOlympics!!!! @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/aNpB00P8Lq — Kara Mattingly (@Kara14News) November 1, 2017

