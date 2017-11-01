Taking a Stand: Child sexual abuse

Child Sexual Abuse is not a topic that we want to think or talk about.

It is one of those things that we hope never really happens, but, national statistics show that Child Sexual abuse happens to 1 in 10 children prior to their 18th birthday.

Children are in no way equipped physically or emotionally to protect themselves in these situations.

It makes sense as a community that adults take the challenge to decrease and learn how to prevent the abuse of our children.

Lampion Center in Evansville is leading the way in our community to train adults about 5 simple steps to understanding, preventing and responding to child sexual abuse through the nationally recognized Stewards of Children program. It will be held November 8.

Stewards of Children is an evidence-informed child sexual abuse training which has been shown to change child-preventive behaviors.

14 News has accepted this challenge by committing that 90% of our staff will receive this training over the next 6 months.

Will you join us in this? We’d like to challenge that every youth serving organization, school, volunteer, coach and church group contact Lampion Center to schedule trainings as well.

Click here to go to our Peace of Mind section to find out about Lampion Center or other resources in our area.

Take a stand, and become a Partner in Prevention for our children!

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.