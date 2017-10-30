Ohio Co. Water District closed after car driven into building

The Ohio County Water District is closed after a car ran into the building.

It happened around 1 p.m. in Hartford. Workers inside tell us they heard a loud noise and saw glass flying everywhere.

We are told everyone in the building on Washington Street is okay and the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The building will be closed until the entrance is fixed.

Employees were uninjured, but were taken by surprise when they heard the accident.

"I really wasn't sure what was going on," Shandy Beatty a clerk at the Water District said. "I had just stepped away from my desk here by the doors. I heard a boom, looked up and saw glass flying."

In the meantime, you can pay your water bill online or call the office.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.