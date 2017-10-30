Suggested trick-or-treating hours around the Tri-State, safety tips for Halloween

In Evansville, police suggest using your best judgment on when to trick-or-treat.

The Jasper County Tourism Commission suggests trick-or-treating between 5:00PM - 7:00PM.

The City of Princeton suggests trick-or-treating between 5:00PM - 8:30PM.

In Kentucky, the Henderson Police does not set times for trick-or-treating but does recommend between 3:00PM - 6:00PM when it is still daylight.

The City of Owensboro does not suggest times to trick-or-treat, but gives this advice on how to stay safe during Halloween.

In Madisonville, police suggest trick-or-treating between 4:00PM - 8:00PM.

Because the Madisonville Police Department has received multiple calls about the date and times of Halloween, we wanted to share this with the Facebook community ?? ?? ??. Also, for young children, Halloween night is one of the best of the year. But trick-or-treating can be dangerous if kids and parents aren't careful. ...

1. Plan a route in advance. ...

2. Wear comfy shoes (nobody likes unhappy ghosts and goblins)

3. Stay well-lit (this keeps the kids visible to motorists)

4. Make sure all costumes are short (to avoid a tripping hazard)

5. Avoid masks if possible (they can limit the child's vision)

6. Check your child's candy (for potential allergies and to make sure it has not been tampered with).



Hopefully, we can all have a safe and happy Halloween!!!

Additionally, the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Office offers tips on how to stay safe this Halloween which include:

Trick-or-treating should be done with adult supervision and in groups.

Trick-or-treating should be completed before dark. Trick-or-treaters should have light colored/reflective clothing on and have a flashlight.

If you find anything or see anything suspicious in nature, report it to the Sheriff’s Office via 911.

