UE Men's Soccer falls in Music City to Lipscomb

The University of Evansville men's soccer team came out on the wrong end of a see-saw match with Lipscomb, losing on the road to the Bison, 4-2, in a non-conference match-up Wednesday night.

The Aces fell behind early, as a mistake on a throw-in allowed Lipscomb's Ihaia Delaney to tally his 3rd goal of the season, putting UE down 1-0 in the match's 12th minute.

Evansville sophomore goalkeeper Frederik Reimer (Vester Hassing, Denmark) drew a yellow card at the 23:27 mark of the first half, and was soon replaced by junior Greg Niven (St. Louis, Mo.).

Junior midfielder Zac Blaydes (Midway, Ky.) would even things up for the Aces in the match's 33rd minute, tallying his second goal of the season on a quick free kick to knot the game at one.

Then, just before intermission, freshman Adam Snow (Florence, Ky.) headed home a goal off of a pass from fellow first-year player Sam Bonano (Evansville, Ind.), giving UE a 2-1 advantage going into halftime. The tally was Snow's fifth of the campaign.

However, the second half proved to be another story. Lipscomb knotted the game up two minutes into the second stanza on a turnover, which Logan Paynter turned into his sixth goal of the season, tying the match up at two.

That's the way it would stay until the 65th minute, when Ivan Alvarado gave the Bison the lead on a header inside the box. His fourth tally of the season made the score 3-2.

Bennie Harris would cap the scoring with an insurance goal in the 79th minute for his first tally on the year, as Evansville fell 4-2, dropping them to 6-7 and 2 on the campaign. Lipscomb moves to 8-6.

The Aces go back into Missouri Valley Conference play this Saturday, as they stay on the road to face Drake in Des Moines, Iowa. Kick-off is at 3 pm (CT).

Courtesy: UE Media Relations