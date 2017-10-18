Katie Kapusta joined 14 News in October 2017 as a Reporter/ Multi-Media Journalist. A Columbus, Ohio native, Katie is excited to make Indiana her home again after attending Indiana University. Katie graduated with a degree in Journalism with specializations in broadcast and sports journalism. She also minored in marketing and entrepreneurship.

Katie may be from Ohio, but she is a Hoosier at heart. While at IU, Katie got involved with Big Ten Network Student U, reporting live from the sideline of some of IU Athletics biggest events. She was also the Hoosier Sports Report intern for the Bloomington Herald-Times where she reported on IU athletic events for their Apple Tv/Roku channel.

Katie knew she wanted to be a reporter from a young age, sealing the deal in high school as the sports reporter and anchor for the weekly television show. She hasn’t stopped chasing her dream since and couldn’t be for excited to start her reporting career here in Evansville!

In her free time, you may see Katie on her bike around town. Katie rode in the Little 500, the historic bike race at IU, for three years and now cycling is in her blood! Katie also enjoys discovering new restaurants in town, spending time with her friends and family, and traveling to the beach.

Connect with Katie on social media and send any story ideas her way!

