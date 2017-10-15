USI Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight Match

University of Southern Indiana Volleyball racked up 44 kills and a .314 attacking percentage en route to its fifth consecutive win, this time a 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 triumph over Ohio Valley University in its final match of the Midwest Region Crossover.

Freshman setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) had 32 assists and five kills to lead the Screaming Eagles, while senior middle hitter Te'Ayla Whitfield (Fort Wayne, Indiana) finished with 11 kills, a .529 attacking percentage and three blocks.

USI (8-13) also received 11 kills from sophomore outside hitter Mikaila Humphrey (Floyd Knobs, Indiana) as well as 12 digs from senior libero Shannon Farrell(Munster, Indiana).

The Eagles, who began the day with a four-set win over Ashland University, return to GLVC play Friday at 7 p.m. when they travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on East Division rival Bellarmine University.

Set 1

Both teams racked up high attack percentages, but five service error hampered the Fighting Scots (7-14), who hit .412 in the opener. Humphrey had four kills to lead the Eagles, who hit .323 in the first frame.

Set 2

USI raced out to a 10-3 lead in the second set and never let up as the Eagles held Ohio Valley to a .065 attacking percentage. Humphrey again paced the Eagles with five kills in the second set.

Set 3

The Eagles used a pair of 3-0 runs midway through the third set to pull away from the Scots. USI had 16 kills and a .371 attacking percentage in the final stanza, including five kills and .714 hitting clip from Whitfield.

