Man arrested after opening fire on family returning home; female family member killed

A 51-year-old man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after opening fire on a family, who had just returned home, killing a female family member on Frisse Avenue.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear issued a press release, just before midnight, saying his office and the Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to the southeast side of town for a shooting.

When officers arrived to the scene around 8:30 p.m., a Chanda Hatt, of Evansville, was found on the ground of the driveway, according to a press release from EPD. While officers attended to the victim, several gunshots were fired at them from the back of the home.

The release states no officers were injured nor did they return fire. Once the shooting stopped, a man stepped out of the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Richard Worley, 51-years-old, of Evansville, was arrested for murder and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Worley is facing the following charges:

Murder

Murder attempted with firearm (Six counts)

Theft < $750

Weapon-Possession firearm by felon

Criminal Recklessness - shooting firearm into inhabited dwelling

After placing Worley in custody, officers began their investigation.

Several weapons were found in the backyard of the property during a search of the property. According to the release from EPD, Worley was staying at the home on Frisse Avenue while the residents were out of town.

According to the coroner, the autopsy on Chanda determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head. The death has been ruled as a homicide.

We'll keep you updated.

