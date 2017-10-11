Next goal met for west side playground

Wednesday was a big day for a new playground project on Evansville's west side.

Stop Light City reached another fundraising goal. They have raised $50,000, which will go toward the second piece of playground equipment.

Enough money has already been raised for a fire truck structure. The new funding will be for a custom plane.

The leaders behind the Stop Light City project are thrilled to have not just their playground making progress, but Kid's Kingdom as well.

Stop Light City is always looking for sponsorships and donations to help with the project. They say they will continue to hold fundraisers to get new equipment.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.