Couple whose proposal story went viral ties the knot

A Tri-State couple whose proposal went viral last year, tied the knot this weekend.

We first shared Ashley and Will's story with you last spring, when Will proposed to Ashley and her younger sister Hannah, who has Down Syndrome.

As their love story started, one of the first things Ashley asked of Will was to accept her sister Hannah. Since then, he's embraced both sisters with everything he has.

The three do everything together, from their proposal last spring when Will asked Hannah to be his "best friend forever", before asking Ashley to be his wife. And on their wedding day, from their vows, where Hannah promised to tell Will funny jokes.

And Ashley, "I cherish that you befriend Hannah and love her like a sister, unconditionally. Hannah and I were a package deal from the start and you have loved both of us more and more each day."

Even down to the first dance. The couple made sure Hannah was part of it all.

"I'm really glad that we got to share our story with our community and even the world where they understand that it's involving everybody.

It's not just about love, it's about friendship." says bride, Ashley Seaton.

A friendship and a romance, now starting a new chapter.

