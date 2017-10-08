Aces begin off-season practice

The Aces men's basketball team is officially back to work. This weekend, UE had its first official team practice.

Of course, the Aces have been busy throughout the offseason as they prepare for November's season opener.

Coaches and players both agree the excitement level is high as the team begins to ramp up its practice level.

Evansville returns just five players who saw action last year, plus Blake Simmons who had to red-shirt and will welcome in six brand new faces.

