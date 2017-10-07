UE Women's Soccer Gets Shut Out

The University of Evansville women's soccer team dropped a road conference match with Illinois State, 3-0, in Normal, Ill. on Saturday night.



For the Aces, senior midfielder Montana Portenier led the way with three shots in the match. Sarah Lafayette powered the Redbirds with a pair of goals while Kelli Zickert scored a goal and recorded an assist.



Illinois State opened the match with an early goal in the eighth minute as Lafayette scored from the top of the box off an assist by Zickert.



Despite facing 19 Redbird shots in the opening half, Evansville preserved the one-goal deficit heading into the break as freshman goalkeeper Michaela Till made three saves in the first 45 minutes.



The Redbirds pushed their lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 66th minute as Zickert scored off a Redbird corner. Five minutes later, Illinois State added a third goal as Lafayette scored her second of the match, assisted by Brittany Paganucci, as the Redbirds grabbed the match win, 3-0.



The Aces return to Arad McCutchan Stadium for homecoming on Saturday, October 14 at 2:30 p.m. when Evansville hosts Drake. Saturday's homecoming festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with food trucks and live music until 5 p.m.. The homecoming doubleheader will also feature postgame fireworks following the Aces men's soccer contest with Loyola.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information dept. copyright 2017, WFIE, All rights reserved.