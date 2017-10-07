UE Men's Soccer Falls Short at Valpo

Despite a flurry of chances in the second half, the University of Evansville men's soccer team was unable to overcome a pair of first half goals by Valparaiso in a 2-1 loss in MVC action on Saturday night in Valparasio, Ind..



Senior midfielder Ian McGrath scored the lone goal for the Aces (5-5-1, 0-2-1 MVC) and tallied a team-best four shots in the loss. Akeem Bradford and Rafael Mentzingen led the way ffor Valpo as each scored for the Crusaders (6-5-1, 3-2-0 MVC).



The Crusaders got on the board first in the 16th minute as Akeem Bradford scored an unassisted goal from 20 yards out after disrupting an Aces' clear attempt.



In the 38th minute, Valpo added a second goal as Jordan James crossed the ball through the box and Rafael Mentzingen tapped it home from 10 yards out.



Evansville wasted no time cutting the Crusaders' lead in half as McGrath headed in a cross from junior midfielder Zac Blaydes in the 48th minute that pushed the Aces within a goal at 2-1.



The Aces owned the second-half, earning an 8-4 advantage in shots, but UE was unable to find the equalizer late.



In the match, Evansville out-shot the Crusaders, 10-9, while each team earned four corner kicks.



Evansville returns home for a non-conference matchup with Belmont on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Arad McCutchan Stadium.

