USI Volleyball Rallies for 5-Set Victory

University of Southern Indiana Volleyball fought off match point twice as it rallied for a 15-25, 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 16-14 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over visiting Drury University Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center.



USI (4-13, 2-7 GLVC) trailed 12-8 late in the frame and faced a 14-12 match-point scenario before winning the final four points to earn the win.



Sophomore outside hitter Mikaila Humphrey (Floyd Knobs, Indiana) had a kill to styme Drury's first match-point opportunity, while a block by senior middle hitterTe'Ayla Whitfield (Fort Wayne, Indiana) and junior right side hitter Amanda Jung(Belleville, Illinois) tied the set at 14-14. Back-to-back Drury attacking errors ensued, giving the Screaming Eagles their first win in the last seven outings and momentum heading into next week's Midwest Region Crossover.



The Eagles had to play catch up early in the match as the Panthers raced out to a one-set lead with a dominating 10-point decision in the opening frame. Drury hit a blistering .394 in the first set to take control of the match.



USI countered the Panthers (14-5, 6-4 GLVC) in the second stanza with an impressive .343 attacking percentage. The Eagles used a 5-2 stretch late in the frame to help secure the three-point win and even the match at a set apiece.



Despite seeing an early seven-point lead slip away in the third frame, the Eagles were able to rally for the two-point win and a one-set lead in the match. Drury won nine consecutive rallies at one point in the stanza to pull in front and had a 23-21 lead late.



The Eagles fought off set -oint at 24-23, using a 4-1 run to end the third frame with the two-point win to take a one-set lead heading into the fourth.



USI rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth set to get to within a point of the Panthers late in the frame, but Drury was able to hold on for the two-point win to extend the match.



Sophomore middle hitter Elexis Coleman (Joliet, Illinois) had a career-high 21 kills to go along with a .528 attacking percentage and seven blocks to pace the Eagles' attack; while Humphrey chipped in 19 kills and a .304 attacking percentage. Freshman outside hitter Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) added 12 kills and three blocks, while freshman setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) finished with 58 assists and 12 digs.



USI, which had 13 blocks as a team, also got eight kills and six blocks from Whitfield, while senior libero Shannon Farrell (Munster, Indiana) and junior defensive specialistHaley Limper (Springfield, Illinois) tallied 25 and 13 digs, respectively.



The Eagles return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Oakland City University in a Midwest Region match at the PAC. The Oaks (11-7) are coming off a four-set win over St. Mary's of the Woods College Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute, Indiana.



USI will learn its Midwest Region Crossover draw Sunday night. The Eagles are slotted to play the 2:30 p.m. match Friday as well as the 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. matches Saturday at the Great Lakes Center in Aurora, Illinois.

